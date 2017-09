MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s State Duma lower house of parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a treaty to annex Crimea from Ukraine, taking the Black Sea peninsula a step closer to joining the Russian Federation.

The Federation Council upper house will hold a similar vote on Friday, completing ratification of a treaty that was signed by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

. (Reporting By Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)