U.S. chides Ukraine after police action against protesters

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Wednesday complained to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich about actions against protesters that were “absolutely impermissible” in a democratic society.

Nuland told reporters in Kiev that she had had “tough but realistic talks” with Yanukovich which lasted for more than two hours. Overnight, riot police moved against demonstrators in Kiev in the authorities’ biggest attempt yet to reclaim the streets after weeks of protests.