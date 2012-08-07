FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URS adj Q2 profit rises, revenue ahead of Street view
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

URS adj Q2 profit rises, revenue ahead of Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Engineering company URS Corp posted a higher adjusted second-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by work on emission control projects and nuclear plants as well as its mainstay government business.

Including charges for its $1.2 billion acquisition of Flint Energy Services, URS reported a second-quarter profit of $53.6 million, or 72 cents per diluted share, versus $66.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year before.

But excluding charges related to the Flint deal, its earnings were $1 per share.

Operating profit from the federal services unit, which counts the U.S. Defense, Homeland Security, State and Treasury departments as customers, rose to $59.8 million from $45.8 million a year ago.

Overall, URS revenues rose 14 percent to $2.69 billion in the quarter, compared with the average estimate of $2.62 billion on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

URS shares were quoted nearly 4 percent higher at $37.07 in after-hours trading.

