New Issue- Urstadt Biddle sells $112.5 mln in shares
October 17, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Urstadt Biddle sells $112.5 mln in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. on
Wednesday sold $112.5 million of Series F cumulative redeemable
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $75 million.
    BMO was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
 
BORROWER: URSTADT BIDDLE

AMT $112.5 MLN  COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   01/31/2013
MOODY'S NR      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/24/2012   
S&P NR          SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH NR        MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

