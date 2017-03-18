FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Uruguay's Ancap notches at least $15 mln in net profit in 2016 -source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 5 months ago

Uruguay's Ancap notches at least $15 mln in net profit in 2016 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, March 18 (Reuters) - Uruguay's state-run oil company Ancap had a net profit of at least $15 million in 2016, ending five years of annual losses, a government source said on Saturday.

The full-year results will be reviewed by the company's board later this month, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment.

The positive 2016 result followed the board's decision to not pass on lower crude prices to oil suppliers in the South American country.

Ancap incurred $800 million in debt between 2011 and 2015, triggering criticism of the government and an investigation by prosecutors into potential corrupt business practices at Ancap. (Reporting By Matías Larramendi; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Tom Brown)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.