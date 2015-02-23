FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uruguay sets guidance on tap of 2050 bond - source
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Uruguay sets guidance on tap of 2050 bond - source

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - Uruguay has set official guidance of 235bp over US Treasuries on a reopening of its 5.1% 2050 bond as it seeks to raise about US$1bn, according to market sources.

Revised terms came flat to initial price thoughts of 235bp area released earlier on Monday morning, indicating a new issue concession of around 20bp compared the bond’s closing spread of around 215bp on Friday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Santander are the bookrunners on Uruguay’s issue, which is expected to launch and price today. The 2050 amortizes on June 2048, 2049 and on maturity.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for general budgetary purposes. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.