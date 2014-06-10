Uruguay sets final guidance on 36-year US dollar bond

NEW YORK, June 10 (IFR) - The Oriental Republic of Uruguay, rated Baa2/BBB-, has tightened price guidance on its upcoming issue of a 36-year US dollar bond.

The sovereign has set final guidance of 165bp-170bp over US Treasuries for the issue, tight to initial price thoughts of 170bp area.

HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the SEC-registered bond offering, which is expected to launch and price Tuesday.

The notes will amortize in equal amounts over the last three years to maturity. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)