Uruguay sells $2 bln in 2024 bond for debt swap, cash

MONTEVIDEO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Uruguay sold $2 billion in a new 2024 global bond at a yield of 4.521 percent as a part of a debt liability operation that includes a debt swap, the government said on Wednesday.

In the deal, the South American country accepted offers to swap the new paper for dollar-denominated bonds maturing from 2015 to 2025 with a market value of $996 million.

The rest of the proceeds will be raised in cash to cover Uruguay’s financial needs.

The sale was managed by HSBC and Deutsche Bank.