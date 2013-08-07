FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Uruguay sells $2 bln bond, half via debt swap
August 7, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Uruguay sells $2 bln bond, half via debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Uruguay sold $2 billion in a new 2024 global bond at a yield of 4.521 percent as part of a debt liability operation that included a $996 million debt swap, the government said on Wednesday.

The bond was issued at a spread of 187.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

In the deal, the South American country accepted offers to swap the new paper for dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2015, 2017, 2022 and 2025 with a market value of $996 million.

The rest of the proceeds will be raised in cash to cover Uruguay’s financial needs.

The sale was managed by HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

