FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Uruguay sells $2 bln bond, half via debt swap
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 1:31 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 2-Uruguay sells $2 bln bond, half via debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Uruguay sold $2 billion in a new 2024 global bond at a yield of 4.521 percent as part of a debt liability operation that included a $982.5 million debt swap, the government said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day the government had reported the debt swap portion of the deal at $996 million, but later amended the figure.

The bond was issued at a spread of 187.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

In the deal, the South American country accepted offers to swap the new paper for dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2015, 2017, 2022 and 2025 with a market value of $996 million.

The rest of the proceeds will be raised in cash to cover Uruguay’s financial needs.

The sale was managed by HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.