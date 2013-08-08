UPDATE 2-Uruguay sells $2 bln bond, half via debt swap

MONTEVIDEO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Uruguay sold $2 billion in a new 2024 global bond at a yield of 4.521 percent as part of a debt liability operation that included a $982.5 million debt swap, the government said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day the government had reported the debt swap portion of the deal at $996 million, but later amended the figure.

The bond was issued at a spread of 187.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

In the deal, the South American country accepted offers to swap the new paper for dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2015, 2017, 2022 and 2025 with a market value of $996 million.

The rest of the proceeds will be raised in cash to cover Uruguay’s financial needs.

The sale was managed by HSBC and Deutsche Bank.