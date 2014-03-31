FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uruguay GDP expanded 4.6 pct in 4th qtr vs year earlier -central bank
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Uruguay GDP expanded 4.6 pct in 4th qtr vs year earlier -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, March 31 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s gross domestic product grew 4.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 compared with the same period a year earlier and 2.0 percent from the third quarter, the central bank said on Monday.

The South American nation’s economy grew 4.4 percent in 2013 as a whole, the bank said. Investors expected a 3.95 percent expansion.

The central bank revised its third-quarter growth figures to -0.9 percent over the second quarter from -0.7 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.