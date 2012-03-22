FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Uruguay's economy cools in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Uruguay's economy cools in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, March 22 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s economy cooled off in the final quarter of 2011, expanding 3.5 percent from a year earlier but shrinking 1.9 percent from the previous quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

The traditionally agriculture-based economy has grown at a brisk pace since 2003, but the full-year growth figure of 5.7 percent came in slightly below official forecasts for 2011 - reflecting the sharpness of the slowdown at the end of the year.

In 2010, the South American country’s gross domestic product rose 8.9 percent, revised upwards from 8.5 percent, central bank data showed.

Overall economic growth was hit by a drought that affected power generation and by a shutdown at the country’s only oil refinery, the central bank said.

The bank revised its third-quarter growth figures, raising the quarterly year-on-year figure to 7.7 percent from 7.5 percent previously but lowering the expansion versus the second quarter to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent previously.

The sluggish GDP figure comes a week before the next quarterly monetary policy committee meeting on March 29.

The central bank in December hiked its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points to 8.75 percent annually due to persistent inflation concerns.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.