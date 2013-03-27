FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay GDP expands 4.8 pct in 4th quarter yr/yr
March 27, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Uruguay GDP expands 4.8 pct in 4th quarter yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, March 27 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s gross domestic product grew 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the year-earlier period but contracted 0.1 percent versus the third quarter, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The South American nation’s economy grew 3.9 percent in 2012 as a whole, the bank said.

It revised its third-quarter growth figures to 2.9 percent year-on-year and 1.6 percent versus the previous quarter. It also raised the 2011 GDP growth number to 6.5 percent from 5.7 percent previously.

