MONTEVIDEO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s economy contracted 0.4 percent in the third quarter of this year against the previous three months, the central bank said on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, the South American beef-exporting nation’s economy grew 3.7 percent during the quarter, the bank said. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Richard Lough and Diane Craft)