MONTEVIDEO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the second quarter against the same period last year and by 1.8 percent compared with the first three months of the year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Recession in neighboring Brazil and anemic growth in Argentina have slowed gross domestic product growth in Uruguay to a projected 2.5 percent this year from 3.5 percent in 2014.