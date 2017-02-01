Uruguay to sell $2 bln in debt in 2017 as deficit concerns grow

MONTEVIDEO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uruguay will sell $2.05 billion in debt in 2017, up from $1.7 billion last year, the Economy Ministry said in a report, as the country aims to balance its books after posting its sharpest fiscal deficit in years.

The South American country's financing needs will total $2.97 billion, the report said. The country plans to receive $550 million from multilateral lenders and will tap reserves for $200 million, with the remaining $170 million coming from "other" sources.

The growing financing needs comes after Uruguay posted a fiscal deficit of 4 percent in 2016, its largest in nearly three decades and larger than market expectations. The deficit is one of the major concerns of the government, which aims to reduce it to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2019.

The financing will go toward making interest payments worth $1.5 billion and amortizations of $1.3 billion, while $120 million will go toward the primary deficit.

The widening fiscal deficit could make it difficult for President Tabare Vazquez's center-left government to fulfill its campaign promise to raise spending on social programs. It already raised taxes last month.

"As government spending is currently structured, the 2.5 percent deficit goal is unreachable," said Pablo Moya, an economist at the Oikos consultancy. "As we get closer to that date (2019) and elections, everything indicates that there will be an increase and not a reduction." (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)