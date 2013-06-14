FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Uruguay GDP grew 3.7 pct in 1st quarter versus year ago
June 14, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Uruguay GDP grew 3.7 pct in 1st quarter versus year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, June 14 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s gross domestic product expanded 3.7 percent in the first quarter versus the same period last year, and grew 1.2 percent compared with the last three months of 2012, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

The small South American economy tends to rely on the traditional mainstays of farming and cattle-ranching, as well as tourism.

Growth in the electricity, telecommunications, farming and cattle-ranching, and financial sectors fueled the year-on-year expansion in the first quarter, the central bank said.

Private consumption rose 4.8 percent while government spending rose 5.2 percent from the first quarter of 2012.

The government expects 4 percent economic growth for full-year 2013, while private analysts forecast more modest expansion of 3.59 percent, according to a central bank poll.

Uruguay’s economy expanded by 3.9 percent in 2012, marking the tenth straight year of GDP growth. But the figure was well below the 6.5 percent pace seen in 2011.

Despite slower growth rates, inflation remains a concern for policymakers in Uruguay. Consumer price inflation came in at 8.06 percent in the 12 months through May, well above the central bank’s 4 to 6 percent target range.

Officials announced earlier this month that they will abandon the use of a single benchmark interest rate to fight inflation beginning in July and use money supply variables to guide policy instead.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew 4.8 percent from a year earlier and contracted 0.1 percent versus the third quarter.

