UPDATE 1-Uruguay central bank raises interest rate 25 bps
September 28, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Uruguay central bank raises interest rate 25 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 9.0 percent on Friday in a bid to cool inflation expectations even as the country’s agriculture-based economy slows due to drought.

The bank had held the rate steady at its last two monthly monetary policy meetings.

The South American economy grew by 3.8 percent year-on-year in the three months to June, the bank said last week, slowing from an expansion rate of 4.2 percent in the first quarter.

But inflationary pressures have increased, the policy committee said in a statement issued after Friday’s decision.

“The reactivation of external inflationary pressures and sustained domestic demand oblige us to focus on internal price pressures,” it said.

“It is necessary to avoid a situation in which inflation that to threaten en economic scenario that otherwise looks healthy,” the central bank added.

