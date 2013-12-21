FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay's economy minister quits amid airline scandal - president
December 21, 2013

Uruguay's economy minister quits amid airline scandal - president

LIMA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s Economy Minister Fernando Lorenzo resigned on Saturday over a scandal involving the 2012 liquidation of the state-run airline Pluna, President Jose Mujica said.

“Lorenzo handed his resignation in to us today of his own initiative to facilitate the path to justice,” Mujica told reporters. “He has been a brilliant minister.”

Mujica made the announcement as Lorenzo prepared to face questions related to his involvement in the irregular sale of airplanes after Pluna went bankrupt last year. (Reporting by Felipe Llambias; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jackie Frank)

