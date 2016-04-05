FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay annual inflation hits 10.6 pct in March, highest since 2003
April 5, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Uruguay annual inflation hits 10.6 pct in March, highest since 2003

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, April 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose a faster-than-expected 1.04 percent in the month of March while annual inflation hit 10.6 percent, its fastest clip since November 2003, data from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts was for a 0.9 percent increase on the month.

Inflation in Uruguay is running well above the government’s targeted ceiling of 7 percent on the year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, writing by Sarah Marsh, editing by G Crosse)

