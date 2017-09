MONTEVIDEO, March 3 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 1.6 percent in February, the government’s National Statistics Institute reported on Thursday, outpacing the 1.24 percent rate expected by the market.

The February figure brought 12-month inflation to 10.23 percent, well above the government’s targeted ceiling of 7 percent and the highest level since August 2004. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi)