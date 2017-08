MONTEVIDEO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.57 percent in August and 12-month inflation totaled 9.38 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The reading was higher than a Reuters forecast for monthly inflation of 0.34 percent. The central bank's target range for full-year 2016 inflation is 3 percent to 7 percent. (Reporting by Matias Larramendi, writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)