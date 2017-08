MONTEVIDEO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.39 percent in July and 12-month inflation totaled 10.05 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

That compared with a Reuters forecast for monthly inflation of 0.77 percent.

The central bank's inflation target ceiling is 7 percent this year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Chris Reese)