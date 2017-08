MONTEVIDEO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay fell 0.55 percent in December and ended up 8.1 percent in 2016, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

The monthly reading was lower than market expectations for a fall of 0.45 percent. Annual inflation ended above the upper limit of the central bank's target of 7 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)