MONTEVIDEO, July 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay inched 0.15 percent higher in June, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 5.31 percent, according to data released by the government on Wednesday.

The 12-month figure was within the central bank's target range of 3 percent to 7 percent inflation for full-year 2017.

Consumer prices rose 4.33 percent in the first half of the year, government data showed. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, Hugh Bronstein; editing by Grant McCool)