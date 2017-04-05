FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Uruguay re-enters inflation target range for first time since 2010
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Uruguay re-enters inflation target range for first time since 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds March 30 comment from central banker, paragraph 3)

MONTEVIDEO, April 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.68 percent in March, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 6.81 percent.

It was the first time since December 2010 that Uruguayan inflation was within the country's 3 percent to 7 percent target range.

Central bank chief Mario Bergara said on March 30 that Uruguay would re-enter its target range "sooner rather than later", after the government reported that February's 12-month inflation rate was 7.1 percent. (Reporting by Malena Cristaldi; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

