Uruguayan anti-capitalist writer Eduardo Galeano dies

MONTEVIDEO, April 13 (Reuters) - Eduardo Galeano, a Uruguayan journalist and author who was a leading light in Latin America’s anti-capitalist movement, died after battle with lung cancer on Monday, Uruguayan and Argentine media reported. He was 74.

Galeano wrote dozens of fiction and non-fiction works over a writing career that spanned half a century, but is best-known for his seminal 1971 book ‘The Open Veins of Latin America’ (‘Las Venas Abiertas de America Latina’).

Subtitled ‘Five centuries of the pillage of a continent’, it remains a classic in anti-capitalist, left-wing circles around the world - a mainstay of university courses seeking to understand the region’s relatively low levels of development.

Crackling with indignant anger, the work describes the colonial-era scramble for Latin America’s riches by European powers, followed in the twentieth century by the region’s economic dominance by Britain and the United States.

A copy of the book was famously gifted by Venezuelan firebrand leader Hugo Chavez to U.S. President Barack Obama in 2009, triggering its unexpected rise to the top of the Amazon bestseller list.

“His work is a mixture of meticulous detail, political conviction, poetic flair and good storytelling,” wrote his friend, the Chilean novelist Isabel Allende, in the foreword for a recent edition of the book.