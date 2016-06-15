FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay announces oil hedging plan with World Bank
#Energy
June 15, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Uruguay announces oil hedging plan with World Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, June 15 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s government said on Wednesday it would hedge 6 million barrels of oil for payout if the price of crude rises above $55 per barrel as it tries to limit exposure to volatile petroleum prices.

This is the first hedging deal Uruguay has reached since 2008, when the South American nation signed an agreement with Citibank. This time, the $16 million agreement is with the World Bank. Risk would be transferred from the World Bank to the market, officials said at a press conference.

Uruguay’s state-run oil company ANCAP posted losses of $198 million in 2015.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
