Uruguay gives state oil company Ancap $620 mln in financing

MONTEVIDEO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Uruguay will give state oil company Ancap $620 million to cancel its debt for purchases of crude from Venezuela, according to a bill passed in a special session of Congress on Sunday, part of a push to shore up the firm’s finances.

Ancap is instituting a cost-cutting plan after ending 2015 $200 million in the red, and has secured a $250 million loan from the Development Bank of Latin America to help with the effort.

The company, struggling with low world oil prices and an already heavy debt load in dollars, had a deficit of $324 million in 2014. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)