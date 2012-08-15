RPT-Uruguay cenbank moves to stem peso's appreciation

* Peso currency has firmed vs dollar since late June

ARTIGAS, Uruguay, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s central bank unveiled capital controls o n W ednesday aimed at cooling the local peso currency’s appreciation by discouraging foreign investment in the bank’s short-term debt.

The peso has been appreciating since late June after losing ground against the dollar earlier in the year. Foreign capital inflows increased after Uruguay earned its second investment-grade debt rating last month.

Since June 28, when it hit bottom, Uruguay’s peso has firmed 3.85 percent against the dollar. This tends to make the country’s exports less competitive on the global market.

To combat the peso’s rise, the central bank ordered that banks and other market agents maintain 40 percent of foreign capital invested in short-term central bank bills immobilized. The measure takes effect on Thu rsday.

The bank also backtracked on a measure taken just last month that forced investors to use pesos to buy its peso-denominated bills, which created more demand for the local currency. Investors will once again be able to buy this paper with dollars.

“There is more interest in Uruguay because it’s investment-grade now,” central bank chief Mario Bergara told a news conference in Artigas, north of the capital, Montevideo. “Demand by non-residents for central bank bills rose significantly, with investment funds and pension funds entering the market.”

Bergara said the new controls would increase the cost of buying central bank bills with maturities of 30 to 730 days, thereby discouraging short-term foreign investment.

“The central bank opted for a measure that aims to reduce a little the profitability of short-term capital inflows,” Bergara said, estimating the new norm would reduce profits by 2 to 2.5 percentage points.