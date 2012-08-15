UPDATE 1-Uruguay cenbank moves to stem peso's appreciation

* Peso has firmed vs dollar since late June

* Country rated investment-grade by two agencies

* Cenbank hopes to cool foreign demand for its bills

ARTIGAS, Uruguay, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s central bank unveiled capital controls on Wednesday aimed at cooling the local peso’s appreciation by discouraging foreign investment in the bank’s short-term debt.

The peso has been appreciating since late June after losing ground against the dollar earlier in the year. Foreign capital inflows increased after Uruguay earned its second investment-grade debt rating last month.

Since June 28, when it hit bottom, Uruguay’s peso has firmed 3.85 percent against the dollar. This tends to make the country’s exports less competitive on the global market.

To combat the peso’s rise, officials ordered that 40 percent of new foreign capital invested in central bank bills be frozen in an account at the central bank.

The measure, which targets foreign investments in central bank bills with maturities of 30 to 730 days, takes effect on Thursday. It does not affect government debt.

The central bank also said it was reversing a measure taken last month that forced investors to use pesos to buy its peso-denominated bills, which created more demand for the local currency. Investors will once again be able to buy this paper with dollars.

“There is more interest in Uruguay because it’s investment-grade now,” central bank chief Mario Bergara told a news conference in Artigas, north of the capital, Montevideo. “Demand by non-residents for central bank bills rose significantly, with investment funds and pension funds entering the market.”

Bergara said the new controls would increase the cost of buying central bank bills, thereby discouraging short-term foreign investment.

“The central bank opted for a measure that aims to reduce a little the profitability of short-term capital inflows,” Bergara said, estimating the new norm would reduce profits by 2 to 2.5 percentage points.

Franco Uccelli, an analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities, said the policy should not have much impact on government securities since they were excluded from the new rules.

“The idea is to limit inflows of speculative capital into short-term central bank paper ... by setting up a reserve requirement equivalent to 40 percent of incremental foreign purchases,” Uccelli wrote in a research note.

“Uruguay appears to be paying the price for its economic success,” he added.

Squeezed between South American giants Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay is led by a former leftist guerrilla leader, President Jose Mujica, who has promoted investment by sticking to a fairly orthodox policy menu.