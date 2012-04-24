Fitch revises Uruguay outlook to positive from stable

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings revised Uruguay’s rating outlook to positive from stable on Tuesday, citing the country’s “continued reduction in external and fiscal vulnerabilities.”

Fitch also affirmed Uruguay’s BB+ foreign currency issuer default rating.

“Further progress in reducing government indebtedness, as well as strengthening of external credit metrics, given commodity dependence and relatively high financial dollarization, will be supportive of an upgrade to investment grade,” Fitch said in a statement.

Standard & Poor’s upgraded Uruguay’s credit ratings earlier this month, taking the country to investment grade. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)