Moody's upgrades Uruguay to investment grade

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded Uruguay’s sovereign ratings to investment grade, citing the country’s strengthening economic performance and fundamentals.

The credit rating agency raised Uruguay to Baa3 from Ba1, with a positive outlook. The move takes Uruguay from speculative to investment grade.

“Uruguay’s economic fundamentals have strengthened and potential growth has increased underpinned by an upward shift in total factor productivity,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“As a result, the economy is capable of reporting higher growth rates on a sustained basis, a condition that benefits Uruguay relative to peers.”