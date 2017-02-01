Frankel: Democrats should go easy on Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination

Senate Republicans got away with an unprecedented power grab last year when they refused even to allow a hearing on President Obama’s eminently qualified nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Merrick Garland of the District of Columbia U.S. Court of Appeals will forever be a symbol of the ugliness of American politics – a dedicated and exceptionally talented public servant who was deprived of a seat he deserved.

Now that President Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch of the 10th Circuit for the chair Republicans refused to allow Garland to fill, Senate Democrats are weighing whether to give Judge Gorsuch the same rough treatment. I hope they resist the temptation and give Gorsuch the fair hearing Republicans denied to Garland.

My concern is more erosion of public faith in the legitimacy of federal courts and the Supreme Court in particular. Gallup polls show approval of the Supreme Court on a steady decline since 2010, when 61 percent of those polled said they approved of the court’s performance. Last July, after the Senate’s Garland play, only 42 percent approved – and 52 percent disapproved.

Yes, I know I am assuming people imputed the Garland deadlock to the Supreme Court, but I think the Senate’s handling of Garland’s nomination colored the court as a partisan body. That perception, according to Gallup’s data, is on the rise. In 2009, half of all respondents said they thought the balance of ideology at the Supreme Court was about right. Last September, that number was down to 39 percent, with 37 percent expressing the opinion that the court was too liberal. (Twenty percent said it was too conservative.)

