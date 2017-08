WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 3-month bills brought these results: 3-MONTH BILLS High Rate: 0.745% Investment Rate*: 0.757% Price: $99.811681 Allotted at High: 37.88% Total Tendered: $96,582,281,600 Total Accepted: $30,000,021,600 Issue Date: 03/09/2017 Maturity Date: 06/08/2017 CUSIP: 912796LD9 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield