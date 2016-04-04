FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

April 4, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

3D Systems names former HP exec as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vyomesh Joshi, former Hewlett-Packard Vice President of imaging and printing group, makes a point during the Reuters Technology Summit in San Francisco, California May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp said it appointed former HP Inc executive Vyomesh Joshi as its president and chief executive.

Joshi, who headed HP’s printing business, succeeds Andy Johnson, who was serving as the interim president and CEO, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The past two years have been tumultuous for 3D Systems, with its stock crashing about 90 percent as investors raised questions about the viability of consumer 3D printers.

The company’s former chief executive, Avi Reichental, stepped down last year in a mutual agreement with the board.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
