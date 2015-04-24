3D Systems' estimates disappoint as weaker euro, yen hit clients

(Reuters) - 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp (DDD.N) estimated first-quarter revenue and profit well below analysts’ expectations, saying a weaker euro and yen and the aftermath of lower oil prices had forced some of its clients to curb orders.

Shares of 3D Systems fell as much as 10.5 percent in morning trading on Friday.

The company generates nearly half of its revenue from outside the Americas. The dollar .DXY rose about 9 percent against a basket of currencies in the first three months of 2015.

“We for a period of time until the quarter ended didn’t think that we had any sensitivity to the whole oil and gas issue, but what we discovered later is that some of our customers are vulnerable to it,” Chief Executive Avi Reichental said on a conference call with analysts.

“... Because of that many of them sat on the sidelines for the first quarter until they saw how their first quarter shaped up before they pull the trigger on multiple system purchases,” he said.

The company did not divulge the names of the customers or explain how they were hurt by lower oil prices.

The company estimated adjusted earnings of 2-4 cents per share and revenue between $158 million and $160 million for the first quarter ended March 31.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 17 cents per share and revenue of $182.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It’s premature for us to be able to conclude if this is a permanent loss or some it is going to come back in subsequent periods,” Reichental said on the call.

The CEO, however, said bookings were ahead in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The company’s shares were down 8.5 percent at $27.59. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had fallen about 40 percent in the past 12 months.