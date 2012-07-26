Cost controls lift 3M profit but sales disappoint

(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer 3M Co (MMM.N) reported quarterly profit narrowly beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by pricing and stronger margins in all six divisions, even as revenue disappointed.

3M, the maker of Post-It notes, specialty films used in consumer electronics, and health and safety products, kept its full-year forecast unchanged but trimmed its sales outlook. It said Western European economies remained challenging, so it will focus on keeping down costs to protect margins.

“Our plan called for tight control over spending ... that level of cost control will continue for the foreseeable future,” said 3M Chief Executive Inge Thulin, who took over the top job in February.

Shares of 3M, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, were up nearly 3 percent at $91.32 in early trading. The Dow jumped 1.7 percent.

3M earned $1.17 billion, or $1.66 per share, compared with $1.16 billion or $1.60 per share, a year earlier, beating analyst estimates by 1 cent a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales dipped 2 percent to $7.53 billion, about $250 million shy of Wall Street estimates. Sales and profits were lower in 3M’s display and graphics business and in a segment that serves telecommunications and consumer electronics markets. The strong dollar reduced revenue by 4 percentage points.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M kept its 2012 profit forecast at $6.35 to $6.50 a share. Consensus estimates are near the bottom of that range.