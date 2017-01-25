FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
January 24, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 7 months ago

Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The 3M logo is pictured on products at an Orchard Supply Hardware store in Pasadena, California U.S., January 24, 2017.Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.

The company, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from outside the United States, has been restructuring its business through divestures and layoffs in an effort to reduce expenses.

3M's operating expenses fell 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M reaffirmed its 2017 earnings forecast of $8.45 to $8.80 per share and organic local currency sales growth of 1 percent to 3 percent.

A variety of 3M products is pictured at an Orchard Supply Hardware store in Pasadena, California U.S., January 24, 2017.Mario Anzuoni

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.15 billion, or $1.88 per share, in the quarter, from $1.04 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 0.4 percent to $7.33 billion.

A variety of 3M products are pictured at an Orchard Supply Hardware store in Pasadena, California U.S., January 24, 2017.Mario Anzuoni

Analysts on average had estimated net income of $1.87 per share, on sales of $7.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

3M's shares were flat in premarket trading on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the company's stock had risen 28 percent in the last 12 months.

(The story corrects last paragraph to say sales rose, not fell)

Reporting by Rachit Vats and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Martina D'Couto

