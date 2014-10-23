3M posts strong U.S. sales, margins as profit tops estimates

(Reuters) - Diverse U.S. manufacturer 3M Co (MMM.N) posted a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday that topped estimates, driven by a jump in U.S. sales and cost controls as well as strong pricing that helped boost margins.

Shares of 3M, a Dow Jones industrial average component, rose 6.2 percent. The well-received third-quarter results overshadowed its narrower full-year financial targets, a move the company attributed in part to more negative currency impacts.

3M, a maker of adhesives, abrasives and other products for a variety of industries, derives more than 60 percent of its sales from outside the United States, and some analysts had braced for a difficult quarter amid uncertain economies in Europe and Latin America.

Sales, excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, rose 3.9 percent. Such organic sales growth, closely watched by Wall Street, slowed from the second quarter but was ahead of the expectations of some analysts.

U.S. sales rose 6 percent, leading geographic regions for 3M, whose best-known brands include Scotch tape and Post-it notes.

“The economy has improved, and we are able to capitalize on that,” 3M Chief Executive Officer Inge Thulin told analysts on a conference call.

3M shares were up $8.60 at $147.55 in late-morning trading. With Thursday’s climb, the company’s stock has risen some 4 percent this year, outperforming most other diversified U.S. manufacturers, whose shares have been dragged down by concerns over the shaky global economy.

Third-quarter net income rose 5.9 percent to $1.3 billion, or $1.98 per share. Analysts, on average, looked for $1.96 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were up 2.8 percent to $8.14 billion. Analysts expected $8.24 billion.

Its operating profit margin stood at 23.4 percent, up 1.4 percentage points from a year earlier and ahead of the 22.8 percent expected by Sanford Bernstein analyst Steven Winoker.

“This was a strong operational quarter,” Winoker said in a research note, pointing to “very strong margin expansion on top of already high margins.”

The company projected full-year profit in the range of $7.40 to $7.50 per share, compared to $7.30 to $7.55 previously. Analysts had been looking for 2014 earnings of $7.46 per share.

The company said the effects of movements in foreign currencies will cut sales by 1.5 percent for the year, compared to 3M’s earlier view of a 1 percent reduction.

