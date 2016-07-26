FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Post-it notes maker 3M's sales miss; lowers forecast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Post-it notes maker 3M's sales miss; lowers forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported lower-than-expected quarterly net sales and cut its full-year sales forecast, citing slow global economic growth.

3M's shares were down 1.5 percent at $176.91 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company, which derives about 60 percent of its sales from outside the United States, said it now expects sales to be flat to up 1 percent in 2016, excluding the effect of currency changes.

The company, which reported revenue of $30.27 billion for 2015, had previously estimated a 1-3 percent sales growth for the current year.

3M also narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range to $8.15-$8.30 per share, from $8.10-$8.45.

Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of $8.24 per share on revenue $30.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.29 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.30 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell marginally to $7.66 billion.

Analysts on average had expected second-quarter earnings of $2.07 per share, on revenue $7.71 billion.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.