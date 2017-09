3M board opposes proposal for shareholder actions without vote

A screen displays the tickers symbols for; Herbalife, Chevron, H&R Block and 3M as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Post-it notes maker 3M Co (MMM.N) said its board opposed a proposal by shareholder James McRitchie to allow investors holding enough shares to take a particular action through written consent without putting it to a vote.

McRitchie and his shareholder activist ally John Chevedden proposed that such actions be approved without prior notice to other stockholders or the company, 3M said in a letter to stockholders. (r.reuters.com/seq58v)

“The proposal would allow a group of stockholders to force fundamental changes on the company, such as a sale or replacement of the board of directors,” Chief Executive Inge Thulin said in the letter.