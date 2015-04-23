Market darling 3M sees stock stumble with lowered outlook

(Reuters) - For two years, 3M Co has been among the best bets in industrial stocks, with analysts swooning over its financial performance and desire to return cash to shareholders. That momentum stalled on Thursday.

The maker of Post-it notes, adhesives and other products for various industries cut its profit forecast by about 2.5 percent for the year, as it posted a slight decline in first-quarter net profit.

The stronger dollar, which hurts foreign sales when converted into the greenback, is expected to shave as much as 7 percent off of 3M’s 2015 sales, more than it previously expected. St Paul, Minnesota-based 3M generates more than 60 percent of its sales outside the United States.

Excluding currency swings, 3M’s revenue growth of 3.3 percent trailed some analysts’ targets and slowed from the 6.3 percent the company reported for the fourth quarter.

3M shares fell 2.6 percent to $160.43 at mid-afternoon, after initially sliding as much as 3.7 percent.

S&P Capital IQ equity analyst Jim Corridore cut his rating on 3M stock to “sell” from “hold,” citing “a tough revenue environment with international weakness coupled with currency challenges.”

Thursday’s selloff dented a big run for 3M shares. Although the stock had been roughly flat in 2015 through Wednesday, it is up some 49 percent over the past two years, outperforming other large diversified industrial manufacturers and a 34 percent rise for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

3M trades at 19.6 times forward 12 month earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with 16.2 times for both Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp.

Noting 3M’s stock performance over the past two years, Sanford Bernstein analyst Steven Winoker in a research report earlier this week asked, “Who else can pull a 3M?”

“Across industrial companies, 3M is a poster child for catalyzing stock performance by adding leverage to increase cash returns,” Winoker wrote.

Other aspects of 3M’s performance on Thursday encouraged Wall Street. For example, it expanded operating profit margins by 0.9 percentage points to 22.8 percent, as it raised prices and lowered raw material costs.

It also affirmed its target for growing revenue by 3 percent to 6 percent this year, excluding currency swings.

“I would be telling people that this kind of (stock) weakness is likely temporary and buying the dip makes a ton of sense,” Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said.