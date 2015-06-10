8point3 Energy Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/share

(Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP, formed by solar companies First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) and SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.

The offering of 20 million Class A shares is expected to raise about $420 million and value 8point3 Energy at about $1.49 billion at the top end of the expected price range.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the IPO.