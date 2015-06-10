FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8point3 Energy Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/share
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 10, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

8point3 Energy Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP, formed by solar companies First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) and SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.

The offering of 20 million Class A shares is expected to raise about $420 million and value 8point3 Energy at about $1.49 billion at the top end of the expected price range.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the IPO.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.