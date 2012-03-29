Charges possible over 911 call that led to California police shooting

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Prosecutors were considering charges on Thursday against a man accused of falsely claiming in a 911 call he was robbed at gunpoint, leading police who responded to shoot and kill an unarmed 19-year-old man.

The caller, Oscar Carrillo, 26, was arrested on Wednesday in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena and booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kendrec McDade.

McDade, who was unarmed but was believed to have taken part in a burglary of Carrillo’s car, was shot and killed by police on Saturday, Pasadena police spokeswoman Lieutenant Phlunte Riddle said.

The two officers who were involved in the shooting thought McDade was armed because Carrillo had warned of a gun in the 911 call, police said.

Prosecutors were reviewing the case, but a decision on whether to file charges was not expected this week, Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Sandi Gibbons said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California has called for an independent investigation of the shooting.