Budweiser renames itself 'America' to inspire drinkers

(Reuters) - What could be more American than standing in a backyard at a barbecue while holding a beer on the Memorial Day weekend in the United States? Budweiser thinks it has the answer: Holding a beer called America.

The brewer said on Tuesday it will rename its eponymous Budweiser brew as “America” from May 23 through to the Nov. 8 presidential election to “inspire drinkers to celebrate America.”

During that period, cans and bottles of the beer will be adorned with U.S. icons such as the Statue of Liberty, phrases from the Pledge of Allegiance and lyrics from “America the Beautiful” and “The Star Spangled Banner.” The change will coincide with the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The marketing effort sent both Budweiser and “America” trending on Twitter in the United States, with social media users reacting in befuddlement and amusement.

“Pretty cheeky for Budweiser to rename its beer ‘America’ considering it’s now a Belgian company,” tweeted T.C. Sottek (@chillmage), the managing editor of technology news website Verge.

Budweiser is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is based in Belgium.

“‘No officer I am not drunk, I’ve only had 15 Americas. Are you really going to arrest me for enjoying some nice cold freedom?’ @Budweiser,” tweeted Meme (@ArturoChaidez).