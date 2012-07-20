FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A123 Systems signs second contract in two days, shares up
July 20, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

A123 Systems signs second contract in two days, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems Inc AONE.O said it will supply a 2 megawatt grid energy storage system to China’s Ray Power Systems Co Ltd.

A123 Systems, which announced a ‘going concern’ warning in May, said China represents a large market opportunity for its energy storage technology.

On Thursday, the company said it signed a deal with BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L) to supply lithium ion battery packs.

Shares of the company rose 23 percent to 85 cents in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

