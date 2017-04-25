FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A2 Milk expects infant formula sales to be higher than expected
April 25, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 4 months ago

A2 Milk expects infant formula sales to be higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand milk company A2 Milk (ATM.NZ) said on Tuesday it was seeing higher than expected demand for its infant formula via Chinese e-commerce and now expected higher sales in the six months to June than the previous half-year period.

The company said in a statement to the stock exchange that it was forecasting revenue for the 12 months ending June at around NZ$525 million ($364.67 million).

The dairy company had originally predicted in February that second half sales in the 2017 year would fall from the first half because the timing of major sales events in China weighted demand in favor of the first half of the year.

($1 = 1.4397 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Andrew Roche

