FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Motoring group AA to sell Irish business to Carlyle arms
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 30, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Motoring group AA to sell Irish business to Carlyle arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012.Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Motoring group AA Plc (AAAA.L) said it had agreed to sell its Irish business to a Carlyle Group (CG.O) fund and financial services buyout team for 156.6 million euros ($173.7 million).

AA, which provides roadside recovery and insurance broking services, said the sale of AA Ireland to Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners II is expected to close in late July.

Insurance broker-led AA Ireland differs significantly from the AA's UK business, and synergies and potential cross sell opportunities are limited, AA said, adding that the two entities would sign a long-term ongoing services agreement.

AA Ireland generated a pretax profit of 12 million euros and had gross assets of 163 million euros as at Jan. 31, the company said.

AA, which listed in 2014, said it intended to use the proceeds to repay part of its debt.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.