FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More New Jersey gas stations open after outages; New York also improves: AAA
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 2, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

More New Jersey gas stations open after outages; New York also improves: AAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nearly half of all service stations in New Jersey are now open for business, up from 35 to 40 percent earlier in the day, while a smaller number of New York City and Long Island stations have also reopened, AAA said on Friday, four days after super storm Sandy.

Updating figures it provided earlier in the day, the motoring group said 45 to 50 percent of all the stations it monitors in New Jersey were now open for business. It said 35 to 40 percent were working on Long Island and 40 to 45 percent in New York City, both up 5 percentage points from earlier.

Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.